Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Nabs David Crosby Doc 'Remember My Name'

Cameron Crowe produced the feature about the veteran rocker.

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up David Crosby: Remember My Name, the Sundance documentary about the classic rocker.

In the pic, Crosby shares his rocky, 50-year journey as a musician and activist at the forefront of the California rock scene — from his Laurel Canyon days with Joni Mitchell and ecstatic performances with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to dark times in jail and regretful ruptures with beloved bandmates.

A.J. Eaton directed the doc, which counts Cameron Crowe as a producer. Michele Farinola and Greg Mariotti also produced, with James Keach, Jill Mazursky, Justus Haerder, Kathy Rivkin Daum and Norm Waitt executive producing.

David Crosby: Remember My Name screened in the U.S. Documentary Competition section of the ongoing fest in Park City.

CAA Media Finance repped the filmmakers.