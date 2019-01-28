Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Snaps Up 'Where's My Roy Cohn'?'

The company picks up rights in North America and most of the world for Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary on the infamous lawyer whose clients included Joseph McCarthy and Donald Trump after its world premiere.

Sony Pictures Classics has snatched up rights in North America and multiple international territories for Where's My Roy Cohn?, Matt Tyrnauer’s documentary on the infamous lawyer and political operative whose clients stretched from Joseph McCarthy to Richard Nixon and Donald Trump.

Outside of North America, SPC will handle the release of the documentary in the Middle East, Scandinavia, India, South Africa, Benelux, Turkey and Australia/New Zealand as well as Asia, Latin America and worldwide airlines and ships.

Where's My Roy Cohn? premiered this weekend in the U.S. documentary competition of the Sundance Film Festival.

A despised villain of the American Left, Roy Cohn for many personified the dark arts of American politics, using legal tricks and rabid ideology to protect and promote a series of right-wing demagogues. He became nationally known during the McCarthy hearings of 1954, working as a legal aide to the infamous “commie-hunting” Senator Joseph McCarthy. Future political beneficiaries of Cohn's would include Richard Nixon, mafia boss John Gotti and Cohn's final project, Donald Trump.

Tyrnauer, whose previous documentaries include Studio 54 and Valentino: The Last Emperor, also delves into rumors — always denied by Cohn — that he was a closet homosexual who died of AIDS.

President Trump's current legal troubles will likely provide a handy marketing tool for Sony as it rolls out the documentary worldwide.

Altimeter Films produced Where's My Roy Cohn? in association with Concordia Studio and Wavelength Productions. Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser, Marie Brenner, Joyce Deep, and Andrea Lewis produced the film.

SPC negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content and Donaldson & Callif on behalf of the filmmakers. Tyrnauer, Reeser, and Altimeter films are represented by WME.

“The Sundance reception for Where’s My Roy Cohn? has been overwhelming, affirming in the extreme," Tyrnauer said. "As a filmmaker I have always had the greatest admiration for Sony Pictures Classics, and their extraordinary taste and curatorial eye. They have been behind many of the films I admire most. I can’t think of a better company to bring this film and its message to theatrical audiences across the nation and beyond."