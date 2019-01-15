Sundance: Ryan Coogler Set for Inaugural Fest Talent Forum

Alma Har'el, Morgan Neville and Alexandria Bombach are among those leading workshops and participating in keynote conversations.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is among those set to participate in the Sundance Film Festival's inaugural Talent Forum, which is meant to facilitate meetings with filmmakers and a variety of collaborators.

“We’re eager to unfold this first edition and convene our vibrant community. While the Institute continues to encourage artists to find their voices, it takes the dedicated support of our industry colleagues to carry those voices out into the world,” the Sundance Institute’s Anne Lai, Caroline Libresco and John Nein said Tuesday in a joint statement.

Seventeen fellows selected from Sundance Institute’s artist-development programs; 42 fiction, nonfiction and emerging media projects in all stage of development; and 47 filmmaking teams with work in the festival have been chosen to participate in the event, with the goal of supporting the filmmakers via propelling new projects through the hurdles of development, packaging, financing or distribution.

Two keynote presentations will feature filmmaker Ryan Coogler in conversation with New York Times journalist Jenna Wortham and a discussion with doc filmmakers called "The Year That Was: Creative Freedom and the Golden Age of Non-Fiction Cinema," including participants Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo), Alexandria Bombach (On Her Shoulders) and Jeff Orlowski (Chasing Coral).

The forum will also include Free the Bid founder and Honey Boy director Alma Har'el leading a workshop with players from various areas of the creative advertising industry and a live film performance from editors Maya Hawke and Joe Bini (You Were Never Really Here, American Honey) that explores the story development process.

Talent Forum activities will take place Jan. 29-31 at the Kimball Art Center in Park City. More info can be found here.