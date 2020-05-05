HBO Max Picks Up Sundance Winner 'Charm City Kings' From Sony Pictures (Exclusive)

The new streaming service, which is set to debut May 27, will release the movie sometime this year under its Warner Max label.

HBO Max has picked up the 2020 Sundance award winner Charm City Kings from Sony Pictures.

The new digital streaming service from WarnerMedia will release the drama under its Warner Max label sometime this year. The platform is set to launch May 27.

The acquisition comes on the heels of last week’s deal for the Seth Rogen comedy An American Pickle. That pickup was from Sony’s Columbia Pictures division.

Charm City Kings won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for its cast, which includes Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Grammy-nominated recording artist Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty and Teyonah Parris.

The movie tells the story of Mouse (Di’Allo Winston), a young man who desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight’s leader, Blax (Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, the teen soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence. The feature was inspired by the 2013 documentary 12 O’Clock Boys.

Ahead of its Sundance premiere, Sony Pictures Classics announced it was releasing the film for Sony Pictures Entertainment and had originally slated it for an April 10 release, but the coronavirus crisis upended release plans for all entertainment companies. Movies were taken off the schedule and as studios penciled their titles into new dates, including ones that offered haven for smaller releases, those features found themselves crowded out.

Angel Manuel Soto directed Charm City Kings, which was written by Sherman Payne. Chris Boyd, Kirk Sullivan and Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) share "story by" credit.

The film was produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond and Marc Bienstock. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and James Lassiter executive produced through their company Overbrook Entertainment.