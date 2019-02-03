Super Bowl 2019: How to Live Stream Sunday's Rams-Patriots Game

From left: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will face off Sunday in Atlanta.

The broadcasting and streaming plans for Sunday's game will be CBS' biggest digital investment ever, according to the network.

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will play for the chance to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy during Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

While the big game will air on CBS, other viewing options are also available for sports fans. According to CBS, the streaming plans for the 53rd Super Bowl mark the network's biggest digital investment ever in the big game.

CBS will provide viewers with a variety of options to watch the game, including a stream on the network's CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, tablets and mobile phones via an expanded deal with the NFL.

Viewers who pay for a subscription to CBS All Access, the network's streaming and on-demand service, can also access the game. The 2019 Super Bowl will be the first Super Bowl streamed on All Access.

Streaming TV bundles like DirecTV Now, Sling TV and YouTube TV that carry CBS will also have the game live.

Further, NFL.com and the NFL app will offer a live stream of CBS' game broadcast.

For more Super Bowl-related content, CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, will deliver more than 30 hours of live, original programming from Atlanta.

The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT Sunday.