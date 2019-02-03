Super Bowl: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Booed During Trophy Presentation

As the face of the league, Goodell has gained an unpopular reputation with some NFL fans in recent years due to how he handles officiating errors.

In what has become something of a tradition at the Super Bowl, the crowd booed league commissioner Roger Goodell during the Vince Lombardi trophy presentation.

As the face of the league, Goodell has gained an unpopular reputation with some NFL fans due to how he handles officiating errors. Most recently, Goodell was held under the microscope for taking too long to address the missed penalty in the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

Some fans have still not forgiven him for how he handled the Deflatagate controversy, involving quarterback Tom Brady, in 2015.

In a separate incident, the National Organization for Women called for Goodell to resign from his position following the video of Ravens player Ray Rice physically abusing his fiance. The organization cited that the NFL has "lost its way" and has a "violence against women problem."

The sounds of "booing" turned into cheers as the trophy was handed to Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, who beat the Los Angeles Rams in a score of 13-3 at Sunday's game.