Super Bowl: New England Patriots Beat Los Angeles Rams 13-3

The Patriots — including Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick — earned their sixth championship.

Exactly 17 years after the Patriots and Rams faced off in their first Super Bowl meet-up, the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Sunday.

The win at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium gave the Patriots their sixth Lombardi Trophy, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history. This was the Patriots' fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years, and the Rams' fourth appearance ever.

New England was the first to score, earning the team a 3-0 lead with about 10:00 left in the second quarter. However, that score remained the same until the end of the third quarter, when Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein tied it up with a 53-yard field goal — the second-longest in Super Bowl history by one yard.

The Patriots claimed the first touchdown with 7:00 to go in the fourth quarter when Sony Michel scored from two yards out, bringing the score to 10-3. He's now the first Patriots rookie to ever score a Super Bowl touchdown.

The Rams seemed to be intent on catching up after Jared Goff's two 27 and 44 yard passes, but Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore intercepted with 4:17 left in the game.

With 1:12 left in the fourth quarter, the final score was cemented at 13-3 thanks to Stephen Gostkowski's 41-yard field goal.

Though the Patriots won, Rams punter Johnny Hekker had a big night: a 65-yard punt in the third quarter earned him the NFL record for longest punt in a Super Bowl.