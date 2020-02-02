TV Super Bowl 2020 TV Alternatives: What to Watch If You Don't Want to Watch the Big Game 2:48 PM PST 2/2/2020 by Christy Piña FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Bowl: Marc Lemoine/Hallmark Channel From puppies and kittens to 'Breaking Bad' and 'Sex and the City,' the choices vary for those who'd rather not watch the Chiefs-49ers match-up. On Sunday, millions of Americans will place themselves in front of the television, with their friends, family and all the barbecue snacks a person can think of, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Super Bowl 54 marks the first time the Chiefs and 49ers will ever compete against each other for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs go into the game on Sunday for the first time in 50 years and the third time ever, while the 49ers are making their seventh Super Bowl appearance. The National Football League championship is usually a ratings bonanza, but not everyone wants to watch the big game, which airs on Fox at 3:30 p.m. PT. For those who would rather watch anything else, there's a wide variety of entertainment airing on other channels. Not a big National Football League fan, but don't have a problem with the sport, per se? Head over to Animal Planet and Hallmark for the Puppy Bowl (3-5 p.m. PT) and the Kitten Bowl (2-4 p.m. PT), followed by the Cat Bowl at 4 p.m., respectively. For a total change in the day's theme, consider The Office marathon on Comedy Central or 50 First Dates on Lifetime. Indulge in chips and dip and tune into some of Sunday's counter-programming listed below (all times in PT) instead. ion Television NCIS: Los Angeles marathon (6 a.m.-6 p.m.) AMC Breaking Bad marathon (5 a.m.-7:45 p.m.) Animal Planet Puppy Bowl (3-5 p.m.) BBC Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2:30-5 p.m.) Doctor Who (5-6:10 p.m.) BAFTA Awards (6:10-8:40 p.m.) BRAVO The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon (6:58 a.m.-7 p.m.) MAX Savages (1:20-3:35 p.m.) The Tree of Life (3:35-5:55 p.m.) Ever After: A Cinderella Story (5:55-8 p.m.) Comedy Central The Office marathon (8 a.m.-6:15 p.m.) South Park marathon (6:15 p.m.-5 a.m.) DSC Naked and Afraid: Gruesome Grub marathon (11a.m.-8 p.m.) E! Sex and the City marathon (8 a.m.-6 a.m.) FLIXw The Other Woman (1-2:45 p.m.) The English Patient (2:45-5:30 p.m.) Gosford Park (5:30-7:47 p.m.) Freeform Pretty in Pink (12:50-2:55 p.m.) Ferris Bueller's Day Off (2:55-5:30 p.m.) Back to the Future (5:30-8:10 p.m.) FX Girls Trip (1:30-4 p.m.) Bad Moms (4-6 p.m.) The Wolf of Wall Street (6-10 p.m.) FXM The Peanuts Movie (1:55-3:40 p.m.) The Sandlot back-to-back (3:40-5:50 p.m. and 5:50-8:00 p.m.) FXX The Simpsons marathon (noon-5 p.m.) Family Guy marathon (5-9 p.m.) Hallmark Channel Kitten Bowl VII (2-4 p.m) Cat Bowl (4-5 p.m.) Love at First Bark (7-9 p.m.) HBO Glass (12:50-3 p.m.) Rise of the Planet of the Apes (3-4:45 p.m.) The New Pope (5:45-6:50 p.m.) Alita: Battle Angel (6:50-9 p.m.) HBO2 Tolkien (3:05-5 p.m.) The Outsider marathon (5-8:55 p.m.) HBOSG The Take (1:05-2:40 p.m.) Avenue 5 (2:40-3:10 p.m.) The Long Shot (3:10-5:15 p.m.) Sucker Punch (5:15-7:05 p.m.) HGTV Home Town marathon (noon-6 a.m.) History Channel Counting Cars marathon (7 a.m.-4 p.m.) American Pickers marathon (4 p.m.-4:02 a.m.) IFC Old School (1:30-3:30 p.m.) Tropic Thunder (3:30-6 p.m.) Old School (6-8 p.m.) LIFE Just Wright (2-4 p.m.) Big Daddy (4-6 p.m.) 50 First Dates (6-8 p.m.) LIFEMOV Who Wants Me Dead? (2-4 p.m.) My Daughter Was Stolen (4-6 p.m.) Her Stolen Past (6-8 p.m.) MOMAX Tully (2-3:35 p.m.) Ocean's 8 (3:35-5:30 p.m.) The Big Year (5:30-7:10 p.m.) In Bruges (7:10-9 p.m.) MTV Ridiculousness (8 a.m.-11 p.m.) NBC American Ninja Warrior marathon (3 p.m.-12 a.m.) National Geographic World's Deadliest marathon (9 a.m-11 p.m.) World's Deadliest Sharks (2-3 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.) OXYGN Snapped marathon (9 a.m.-12 a.m) PAR Cops marathon (8 a.m.-12 a.m.) POP NCIS: New Orleans marathon (2 p.m.-12 a.m.) SCI How It's Made marathon (8 a.m.-1 a.m.) SHO Fast and Furious (2:30-4:17 p.m.) The L Word: Generation Q (4:30-5:30 p.m) Shameless (6-7 p.m.) Our Cartoon President (7-7:30 p.m.) The Circus Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (7:30-8 p.m.) SHO2w Kidding marathon (3-8 p.m.) SMITH Air Disasters marathon (2 p.m-2 a.m.) STRZ Wrong Man marathon (1:09-7 p.m.) Power marathon (7 p.m.-12:25 a.m.) SUND Roots marathon (11 a.m.-1 a.m.) SYFY Zombieland (2:45-4:45 p.m.) Futurama marathon (4:45 p.m.-2:55 a.m.) SZEN Burn After Reading (1:34-3:13 p.m.) King Kong (3:13-6:23 p.m.) Are We There Yet? (6:23-8 p.m.) TBS Two Weeks Notice (1-3 p.m.) Miss Congeniality (3-5:30 p.m.) Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (5:30-8 p.m.) TCM Lassie Come Home (1:15-3 p.m.) The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (3-5 p.m.) The Adventures of Robin Hood (5-7 p.m.) Hold Back the Dawn (7-9:15 p.m.) TLC 1000-lb Sisters marathon (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) My Feet Are Killing Me marathon (4-7 p.m.) Dr. Pimple Popper marathon (7 p.m.-4 a.m.) TMC 3:10 to Yuma (1:55-4 p.m.) Timeline (4-6 p.m.) Flatliners (6-8 p.m.) TNT Runaway Bride (1:30-4 p.m.) What Women Want (4-6:30 p.m.) Catch me if You Can (6:30-9:30 p.m.) TRAVEL Paranormal Caught on Camera marathon (4 a.m.-8 p.m.) TruTV Impractical Jokers marathon (noon-2 a.m.) TVLAND The Golden Girls marathon (7 a.m.-5 p.m.) The King of Queens marathon (5-10 p.m.) USA Law & Order: Special Victims Unit marathon (9 a.m.-11 p.m.) VH1 CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story (2:40-5:20 p.m.) The Temptations (5:20-10 p.m.) WE Law & Order marathon (9 a.m.-10 p.m.) WGNA Cops marathon (6 a.m.-8 p.m.)