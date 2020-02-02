Super Bowl 2020 TV Alternatives: What to Watch If You Don't Want to Watch the Big Game

From puppies and kittens to 'Breaking Bad' and 'Sex and the City,' the choices vary for those who'd rather not watch the Chiefs-49ers match-up.

On Sunday, millions of Americans will place themselves in front of the television, with their friends, family and all the barbecue snacks a person can think of, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Super Bowl 54 marks the first time the Chiefs and 49ers will ever compete against each other for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs go into the game on Sunday for the first time in 50 years and the third time ever, while the 49ers are making their seventh Super Bowl appearance.

The National Football League championship is usually a ratings bonanza, but not everyone wants to watch the big game, which airs on Fox at 3:30 p.m. PT. For those who would rather watch anything else, there's a wide variety of entertainment airing on other channels.

Not a big National Football League fan, but don't have a problem with the sport, per se? Head over to Animal Planet and Hallmark for the Puppy Bowl (3-5 p.m. PT) and the Kitten Bowl (2-4 p.m. PT), followed by the Cat Bowl at 4 p.m., respectively.

For a total change in the day's theme, consider The Office marathon on Comedy Central or 50 First Dates on Lifetime.

Indulge in chips and dip and tune into some of Sunday's counter-programming listed below (all times in PT) instead.

ion Television

NCIS: Los Angeles marathon (6 a.m.-6 p.m.)

AMC

Breaking Bad marathon (5 a.m.-7:45 p.m.)

Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl (3-5 p.m.)

BBC

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2:30-5 p.m.)

Doctor Who (5-6:10 p.m.)

BAFTA Awards (6:10-8:40 p.m.)

BRAVO

The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon (6:58 a.m.-7 p.m.)

MAX

Savages (1:20-3:35 p.m.)

The Tree of Life (3:35-5:55 p.m.)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (5:55-8 p.m.)

Comedy Central

The Office marathon (8 a.m.-6:15 p.m.)

South Park marathon (6:15 p.m.-5 a.m.)

DSC

Naked and Afraid: Gruesome Grub marathon (11a.m.-8 p.m.)

E!

Sex and the City marathon (8 a.m.-6 a.m.)

FLIXw

The Other Woman (1-2:45 p.m.)

The English Patient (2:45-5:30 p.m.)

Gosford Park (5:30-7:47 p.m.)

Freeform

Pretty in Pink (12:50-2:55 p.m.)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (2:55-5:30 p.m.)

Back to the Future (5:30-8:10 p.m.)

FX

Girls Trip (1:30-4 p.m.)

Bad Moms (4-6 p.m.)

The Wolf of Wall Street (6-10 p.m.)

FXM

The Peanuts Movie (1:55-3:40 p.m.)

The Sandlot back-to-back (3:40-5:50 p.m. and 5:50-8:00 p.m.)

FXX

The Simpsons marathon (noon-5 p.m.)

Family Guy marathon (5-9 p.m.)

Hallmark Channel

Kitten Bowl VII (2-4 p.m)

Cat Bowl (4-5 p.m.)

Love at First Bark (7-9 p.m.)

HBO

Glass (12:50-3 p.m.)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (3-4:45 p.m.)

The New Pope (5:45-6:50 p.m.)

Alita: Battle Angel (6:50-9 p.m.)

HBO2

Tolkien (3:05-5 p.m.)

The Outsider marathon (5-8:55 p.m.)

HBOSG

The Take (1:05-2:40 p.m.)

Avenue 5 (2:40-3:10 p.m.)

The Long Shot (3:10-5:15 p.m.)

Sucker Punch (5:15-7:05 p.m.)

HGTV

Home Town marathon (noon-6 a.m.)

History Channel

Counting Cars marathon (7 a.m.-4 p.m.)

American Pickers marathon (4 p.m.-4:02 a.m.)

IFC

Old School (1:30-3:30 p.m.)

Tropic Thunder (3:30-6 p.m.)

Old School (6-8 p.m.)

LIFE

Just Wright (2-4 p.m.)

Big Daddy (4-6 p.m.)

50 First Dates (6-8 p.m.)

LIFEMOV

Who Wants Me Dead? (2-4 p.m.)

My Daughter Was Stolen (4-6 p.m.)

Her Stolen Past (6-8 p.m.)

MOMAX

Tully (2-3:35 p.m.)

Ocean's 8 (3:35-5:30 p.m.)

The Big Year (5:30-7:10 p.m.)

In Bruges (7:10-9 p.m.)

MTV

Ridiculousness (8 a.m.-11 p.m.)

NBC

American Ninja Warrior marathon (3 p.m.-12 a.m.)

National Geographic

World's Deadliest marathon (9 a.m-11 p.m.)

World's Deadliest Sharks (2-3 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.)

OXYGN

Snapped marathon (9 a.m.-12 a.m)

PAR

Cops marathon (8 a.m.-12 a.m.)

POP

NCIS: New Orleans marathon (2 p.m.-12 a.m.)

SCI

How It's Made marathon (8 a.m.-1 a.m.)

SHO

Fast and Furious (2:30-4:17 p.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (4:30-5:30 p.m)

Shameless (6-7 p.m.)

Our Cartoon President (7-7:30 p.m.)

The Circus Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (7:30-8 p.m.)

SHO2w

Kidding marathon (3-8 p.m.)

SMITH

Air Disasters marathon (2 p.m-2 a.m.)

STRZ

Wrong Man marathon (1:09-7 p.m.)

Power marathon (7 p.m.-12:25 a.m.)

SUND

Roots marathon (11 a.m.-1 a.m.)

SYFY

Zombieland (2:45-4:45 p.m.)

Futurama marathon (4:45 p.m.-2:55 a.m.)

SZEN

Burn After Reading (1:34-3:13 p.m.)

King Kong (3:13-6:23 p.m.)

Are We There Yet? (6:23-8 p.m.)

TBS

Two Weeks Notice (1-3 p.m.)

Miss Congeniality (3-5:30 p.m.)

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (5:30-8 p.m.)

TCM

Lassie Come Home (1:15-3 p.m.)

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (3-5 p.m.)

The Adventures of Robin Hood (5-7 p.m.)

Hold Back the Dawn (7-9:15 p.m.)

TLC

1000-lb Sisters marathon (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

My Feet Are Killing Me marathon (4-7 p.m.)

Dr. Pimple Popper marathon (7 p.m.-4 a.m.)

TMC

3:10 to Yuma (1:55-4 p.m.)

Timeline (4-6 p.m.)

Flatliners (6-8 p.m.)

TNT

Runaway Bride (1:30-4 p.m.)

What Women Want (4-6:30 p.m.)

Catch me if You Can (6:30-9:30 p.m.)

TRAVEL

Paranormal Caught on Camera marathon (4 a.m.-8 p.m.)

TruTV

Impractical Jokers marathon (noon-2 a.m.)

TVLAND

The Golden Girls marathon (7 a.m.-5 p.m.)

The King of Queens marathon (5-10 p.m.)

USA

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit marathon (9 a.m.-11 p.m.)

VH1

CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story (2:40-5:20 p.m.)

The Temptations (5:20-10 p.m.)

WE

Law & Order marathon (9 a.m.-10 p.m.)

WGNA

Cops marathon (6 a.m.-8 p.m.)