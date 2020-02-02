Super Bowl 2020: How to Live-Stream Sunday's Chiefs-49ers Game

The big game can be accessed from a variety of platforms if viewers don't have cable.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Sunday in Miami to determine which team will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LIV. For those who don't have cable but still want to watch the big game as well as the star-studded commercials and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's much-anticipated halftime show, Super Bowl LIV can be live-streamed on numerous platforms, some of which are free.

To tune into the NFL championship at no cost, the game can be watched via Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports app on their phones or smart TVs after establishing a free account on the site. The Super Bowl will also stream on NFL.com and the NFL app.

Viewers can also watch the game on fuboTV, which can be accessed from a desktop, smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, etc., but the catch is, the app costs $44.99 a month (though it does have a free trial period). Two other possible platforms for streaming are Hulu with Live TV ($54.99/month) and YouTube TV ($49.99/month).

Super Bowl LIV is set kick off Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.