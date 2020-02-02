NFL Honors Kobe Bryant and Daughter With Super Bowl 2020 Preshow Tribute

The moment saw players and personnel from both teams take to the field for a brief moment of silence and a scoreboard tribute to the Laker and his daughter following their death last Sunday.

Following a week of local and national tributes, Super Bowl 2020 honored Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a brief pre-show moment of silence.

Following a montague salute to the U.S. military and history of the American flag featuring several NFL team owners, both the players and personnel of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers stood on the field to take a moment to honor the late Lakers icon and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died last Sunday in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

"Our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost this past week. Nine individuals whose lives were caught short in Sunday's tragic accident, including Gianna and Kobe Bryant," an announcer said. "They will never be forgotten."

“I don’t think just Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant,” Goodell told the press during the annual pre-Super Bowl news conference. “Kobe was a special person. I did have the opportunity to meet him. He obviously brought a lot to our world, and I think all of us not only feel for the tragic events to his family but as well as everyone else who was a passenger on that helicopter.”

The NFL also memorialized one of its own, retired Minnesota Viking and Hall of Famer Chris Doleman. The former defensive end died of cancer at the age of 58 last Tuesday.

Honoring Chris Doleman, Kobe and Gianna Bryant and those who lost their lives in last week's accident.



Visit https://t.co/3KkUT4RsCg to bid on signed items. Proceeds will be donated to the Mamba Sports Academy. pic.twitter.com/3xieXbfN1f — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

During the Fox pre-show, host and analyst Michael Strahan took a moment to remember Bryant following a special rendition from Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball by friend and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

"Kobe was a friend and I'm lucky enough to call him my friend, but he's a guy who has transcended his sport," Strahan said. "Most guys and people in their sport are motivated by him and he motivated, everyone because he had a tenacity. He had a willingness and a commitment to be great, to be the best at whatever you did."

Bryant, his daughter and Doleman men were honored on the eve of Super Bowl LIV during the 2020 NFL Honors ceremony at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Players shouted out the former basketball star after taking the stage to accept their awards, but it was retired quarterback and former Bronco Peyton Manning who delivered the night’s direct tribute to Bryant.

“We knew him as a superhero in his world, and as a curious, passionate fan in ours,” Manning said during the NFL Honors event.

Since his passing last Sunday, Bryant has been remembered across the NBA and by his hometowns, as well as the larger professional sports community and entertainment world.

This last week saw the Philadelphia native honored by the 76ers, as well as his high school Lower Merion. The latter event featured the return of his former teammates and his high school jersey, which had been stolen back in 2017 before being sold to a collector in China. In Los Angeles, the legend’s 20-year career with the Lakers was honored in an emotional pre-game ceremony following a week of city residents and fans flooding the Staples Centers with flowers, gifts and messages.

On the day of his death, the Grammys hosted several tributes to the late basketball player, father, investor and Grannity Studios producer alongside a remembrance for rapper and community activist Nipsy Hussle. That same day, a moment of silence was taken in Bryant’s name during the Pro Bowl and another at Super Bowl Opening Night last Monday.

NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is donating all the proceeds from his Super Bowl concert party to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation. O’Neal won three NBA titles with Bryant during eight seasons with the Lakers.

Super Bowl 54 is held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and airing live on Fox.