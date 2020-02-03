Super Bowl Poll: What Was Your Favorite Star-Studded Commercial?

From Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps and Lilly Singh's powerful ad for Olay to Bill Murray's 'Groundhog Day' re-imagination for Jeep, Sunday night's big game was full of spotlight-stealing promos.

Sunday night's Super Bowl 2020, held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, was full of exciting plays between the San Francisco 49ers and the victorious Kansas City Chiefs and a dazzling halftime show courtesy of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. But, as tradition goes, many viewers solely tuned in to the big game for the commercials.

Of course, many of the ads featured famous faces. Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps, Lily Singh, Katie Couric and real-life astronaut Nicole Stott appeared in an inspirational commercial for Olay; Boston natives John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, Chris Evans and David "Big Papi" Ortiz starred in a Beantown-set spot for Hyundai; and halftime performer Lopez and more notable names lent their talent to a suspenseful mini-movie directed by Michael Bay for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Other standouts included Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's hilarious ad for Genesis; NFL powerhouse Tom Brady teasing a retirement in a spot for Hulu; Rainn Wilson's cheesy performance for Little Caesars; and Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross' Mountain Dew Zero Sugar commercial inspired by The Shining. Additionally, Bill Murray's reprisal of his Groundhog Day character for Jeep — which nearly didn't happen due to the actor's lack of an agent, publicist or manager — was another highlight.

Vote for your favorite star-studded Super Bowl ad here and below.