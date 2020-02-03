Super Bowl: All the Details on Shakira's Peter Dundas Outfits

Her sparkly burgundy two-piece skirt set was complete with matching arm cuffs and fringed boots, customized by The Dan Life, which reportedly featured 30,000 crystals and took 10 days to make.

All eyes were on Shakira's iconic dance moves and international hits during her Super Bowl 54 halftime performance alongside Jennifer Lopez on Sunday night (Feb. 2), but the artist also brought the heat to Miami with her eye-popping costumes.

She had a total of three wardrobe changes, with each outfit custom-made by famed Norwegian designer Peter Dundas and decked out in nearly two million Swarovski crystals. “Shakira embodies the word ‘superstar’ so Swarovski crystals were an obvious choice," Shakira’s stylist Nicolas Bru said in a press release. "The crystals are the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness, just like Shakira."

Shakira opened the show with her fan-favorite "She Wolf" single while stunting in a sparkly burgundy two-piece skirt set -- including a cropped bustier top with cross straps, and a removable corset -- that channeled her inner-warrior.

It was made complete with matching arm cuffs and fringed boots, customized by The Dan Life, which reportedly featured 30,000 crystals and took 10 days to make. Once Shakira was joined by Bad Bunny for live renditions of “I Like It” and “Chantaje," she revealed an eye-popping fringed-and-feathered skirt that was previously hidden under a sarong.

Toward the end of the performance, Shakira sported a head-to-toe metallic-and-crystal gold outfit (featuring a cropped bomber jacket emblazoned with a Dundas designed Shakira monogram alongside a Dundas panther motif) and matching Adidas Superstar sneakers) that offset Lopez’s custom silver Versace catsuit.

“The looks were inspired by Shakira herself and her music. Dundas World is about making you feel your absolute best because you look your best," the designer said in a press release. "Onstage Shak is like a musical force field; an amazon warrior goddess. I wanted to show her strength, her raw sexuality, her physical almost athletic dance performance and synchronize it with our brand codes like the cropped bustier, the embellishments and the fringes tailored to Shakira and her show. Set 1 is all red Swarovski crystal separates symbolizing fire, and animal passion. Set two is gold for celebration and for the champion that is Shakira. The customized Adidas Originals Superstar were specially designed by us for the event."

For two major Latin stars making history at this year's Super Bowl, they surely brought it with their glitzy style.

See sketches of Dundas' custom looks for Shakira's big night below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.