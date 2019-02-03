Super Bowl Commentator Tony Romo Draws Mixed Reactions: "He's Calling Defensive Plays Before They Begin"

Fans called out the NFL commentator for spoiling the game, though others praised his detailed commentary.

While many people enjoy Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo's excitable calls during the Super Bowl, he also received backlash from fans who argue that his commentary was spoiling the game.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday at the Mercedez-Benz stadium in Atlanta, fans remained active on social media, calling out Romo for talking too much during the gameplay, favoring certain players or indicating plays before they began (he has an impressive track record at accurately predicting plays during his time as a commentator).

Tony Romo isn't a good commentator. He's can predict plays but he doesn't call things in an interesting way. #SuperBowl — Kevin Pantoja (@the_kevstaaa) February 4, 2019

Tony Romo calling the game. pic.twitter.com/sbCo0kGybF — Jaffry Ward, Jr. (@jaffrykward) February 4, 2019

Tony Romo is literally calling defensive plays before they begin.. — Sane (@Sane2K) February 4, 2019

You know what would be incredible? If @tonyromo never commentated on a game again @CBS — Lane Pittman (@TheBigGuy904) February 4, 2019

@tonyromo You do know there are two teams playing right?!! You are going way overboard on the Brady love train tonight. — Jen (@jenjhines) February 4, 2019

Dedicated fans praised Romo's commentary and expressed gratitude that he was there to provide such a detailed — and often humorous — view of the game.

During Romo's 13-season career with the Dallas Cowboys, he never played at the Super Bowl. Now that he has arrived as a commentator, this feat was celebrated by his true fans.

Tony Romo even predicted a missed field goal... un fucking believable — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2019