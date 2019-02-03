TV

Super Bowl Commentator Tony Romo Draws Mixed Reactions: "He's Calling Defensive Plays Before They Begin"

5:04 PM PST 2/3/2019 by Trilby Beresford

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
Tony Romo

Fans called out the NFL commentator for spoiling the game, though others praised his detailed commentary.

While many people enjoy Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo's excitable calls during the Super Bowl, he also received backlash from fans who argue that his commentary was spoiling the game.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday at the Mercedez-Benz stadium in Atlanta, fans remained active on social media, calling out Romo for talking too much during the gameplay, favoring certain players or indicating plays before they began (he has an impressive track record at accurately predicting plays during his time as a commentator).

Dedicated fans praised Romo's commentary and expressed gratitude that he was there to provide such a detailed — and often humorous — view of the game. 

During Romo's 13-season career with the Dallas Cowboys, he never played at the Super Bowl. Now that he has arrived as a commentator, this feat was celebrated by his true fans. 