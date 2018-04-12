'Super Troopers' Crowdfunded Sequel Draws Fans (and Fake Mustaches) to Hollywood Premiere

The film is coming out 17 years after the original thanks to a crowdfunding campaign that raised $4.4 million.

Enthusiastic Super Troopers fans flocked the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday night to see the sequel to the 2001 cult hit, which raised $4.4 million in a 30-day crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in 2016.

The film’s biggest aficionados, many of whom paid upwards of $1,200 to view the Broken Lizard troupe in an advanced screening, donned fake mustaches and carried snacks like cotton candy and maple syrup.

“You hear a lot of rock stars or musicians say they couldn’t have done it without their fans, and that is true, but this took it to a different level. I don’t think they ever had fans finance their album. In this case, I think the studio, respectfully, lost faith that the fan base was out there, so when we did the crowdfunding [campaign] and 54,000 people donated, it actually showed the studio and financers it was out there,” said writer and star Paul Soter.

The film's producer, Richard Perello, said, "When we did our crowdfunding, we were like, 'Should we do a $500,000 goal?' We didn’t not want to make our goal — and then the folks we were doing it with said, 'Let’s try $2 million,' and we hit that within the first 24 hours.”

The campaign met the goal within a day and ultimately raised $4,425,495 for production funds, which made it the second-largest crowdfunding for a film behind Veronica Mars. For fans who shelled out $20,000, the incentive included “The Best Man,” which offers all five members of Broken Lizard as your groomsmen or bridesmaids for your wedding.

Returning for the second film are all the original castmembers of the Broken Lizard troupe: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Soter and Erik Stolhanske. Chandrasekhar once again sits in the director's chair for the upcoming film.

Fox Searchlight's upcoming film focuses on a French-Canadian area on the Vermont border that technically falls under United States jurisdiction, putting the troopers in direct conflict with the resident Mounties of the Great White North. Joining the Broken Lizard gang for the latest adventure are Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, Rob Lowe (using a Canadian accent) and Emmanuelle Chriqui.