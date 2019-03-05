Supermodel Mom Karolina Kurkova Unveils Custom Cybex Stroller Collection

Stars Cardi B, Chrissy Teigen, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are fans of the German brand the supermodel has teamed up with for her custom stroller collection.

For Karolina Kurkova, it seems as if it’s always a family affair. When the mother of two—and, incidentally one of the world’s most famous supermodels—teamed up with Cybex, the international German lifestyle brand of strollers, car seats and baby carriers, a large part of the appeal was the family-like atmosphere of the company.

"It was really exciting to work for a company like Cybex that gave me so much freedom," Kurkova told The Hollywood Reporter by phone from her home in Miami. "I got to know the founder Martin Pos on a personal level first. He's originally Czech too, and we got to meet each other's families. So that was really our bond. I had some ideas and he said, 'Well, why don’t we do it together?' "

Kurkova launched her collaboration with a family-friendly party in New York that included Kurkova’s parents as guests along with sons Noah Lee, 3, and Tobin Jack, 9, (plus Emma Heming-Willis and fashion designer Rachel Roy, among others). The collab is rolling out online and to stores nationwide this month.

Apart from Kurkova, Cybex has a long list of Hollywood fans. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been spotted pushing their daughter Lea around the sidewalks of New York in their Priam on multiple occasions; Chrissy Teigen, Anne Hathaway and Keira Knightley are other fans of the brand, as is Cardi B, who was gifted a custom hot pink stroller with gold wing detailing and "Baby Bardi" printed on the side by L.A.-based designer Jeremy Scott, who also designed a capsule line for the brand.

Kurkova's new fashionable baby-carriers and strollers are also practically innovative and eco-friendly. The collection — in beige accented with a whimsical print of dots and stripes — includes the Priam luxury stroller ($899.95), and its compact cousin the Mios ($549.95), both of which convert easily for traveling. Rounding out the assortment is the Cloud Q reclining car seat ($499.95) and the Yema ergonomic baby carrier ($259.95).

"The collection was two years in development, actually, from the day I first went to their headquarters in Germany and sat down with the design team," she says. "It was a small team which was very cool and it made it become like a family. I worked on every step in this collaboration, from the design to the marketing to the campaign (where she tapped noted fashion photographer Pamela Hansen for the shoot) and then I got to do it with my two boys."

With sustainability also uppermost in mind, the Cybex by Karolina Kurkova Collection is made with certified recycled fibers, with the yarn in each model utilizing up to 31 recycled plastic PET bottles. And southern Cali mothers will appreciate that the strollers have an extendable XXL sun canopy that offers UPF50+ sun protection and the Priam model even has a two-wheel mode for easy maneuvering when enjoying a day with a baby at the beach. Kurkova’s trademark fondness for bold red lipstick is reflected in the red lip logo which sprouts the embroidered word “Love," along with accent stripings of red throughout the collection.

"I like a little bit of 'pop' and people know it’s my go-thing, especially if you don’t have any time to do makeup," the multi-tasking model says. "We used the word ‘love’ because we know words are very powerful and make you feel a certain way and change your mood," she adds. And when you are carrying the most beautiful thing in the world in your stroller or carrier, why not be reminded of that?"