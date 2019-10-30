'Black Mirror' Director to Tackle Thriller 'The Devil's Light' for Lionsgate

James Hawes will helm for the Hollywood studio and the producer of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' and the 'Pitch Perfect' series.

Lionsgate is co-producing the supernatural thriller The Devil's Light with Gold Circle, the producer of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Pitch Perfect franchises.

The film, to be directed by James Hawes (Black Mirror, Penny Dreadful) and written by Robert Zappia, is set for production in the first half of 2020. There's no word on casting for The Devil's Light, which portrays Sister Ann, who believes performing exorcisms is her calling, but is at odds with a exorcism school's rules and eventually comes face to face with a demonic force that infests the school and has mysterious ties to her own past.

British director Hawes helmed the pilot and two other episodes of TBS' Snowpiercer adaptation and previously directed episodes of TNT's The Alienist, Nat Geo's Genius and five episodes of the BBC's Doctor Who, including the 2006 Christmas special that marked David Tennant's first full appearance as the titular Time Lord.

Lionsgate will distribute The Devil's Light in North America, UK and Latin America, while Lionsgate International will handle international sales and launch the film at the American Film Market. The producer credits are shared by Paul Brooks, Jessica Malanaphy, Todd Jones and Earl Richey Jones, while Scott Niemeyer, David Brooks and Brad Kessell will executive produce.

Meredith Wieck and Eda Kowan will oversee the production of The Devil's Light on behalf of Lionsgate. Lionsgate president of acquisitions and co-productions Jason Constantine negotiated the deal for the studio to acquire the rights along with Eda Kowan, executive vp of acquisitions and co-productions.