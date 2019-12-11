'Surviving R. Kelly' Follow-up Details Revealed in Explosive Trailer (Exclusive)

'Part II: The Reckoning' will air over three consecutive nights in January on Lifetime.

As R. Kelly awaits his 2020 trial for multiple charges of sexual abuse and misconduct in a Chicago correctional center, the documentary that reignited the longstanding concerns about the singer’s treatment of women and children is about to drop a follow-up.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will premiere Thursday, Jan. 3, on Lifetime. The six-hour series will run for two hours a night for three consecutive nights, concluding Saturday, Jan. 5. The continuation features interviews from a variety of perspectives — including new survivors, supporters, music industry insiders (Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, Jimmy Maynes), activists (#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke) and many others, such as W. Kamau Bell, Sheryl Lee Ralph Angela Yee, Gloria Allred and State’s Attorney for Cook Country Kimberly M. Foxx.

Part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women Initiative, the series deepens the A+E network’s relationship with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) as R. Kelly survivors join the organization’s speakers bureau.

Surviving R. Kelly was a wild success for Lifetime. Seen by nearly 27 million viewers to date, it was nominated for a Primetime Emmy, won a Critics' Choice Award and its revelations sparked a national debate about the music industry’s longstanding silence over R. Kelly — despite previous charges against him of child pornography. The hashtag #MuteRKelly saw the musician quickly dropped from his label, past collaborators disavow him and, seven weeks later, 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving alleged four victims led to his arrest.

There have been a number of other charges brought against him since, including child pornography and kidnapping. As recently as last week, he was charged with bribery for procuring a fake ID for an unnamed female in 1994 — a day before his marriage to the late R&B singer Aaliyah, then only 15.

Produced by Kreativ Inc., the series is executive produced by Joel Karsberg, Jesse Daniels, Dream Hampton, Tamra Simmons, Maria Pepin and Brie Miranda Bryant.

