MIPCOM: 'Surviving R. Kelly' Producers to Headline Hollywood Reporter's Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch

Brie Miranda Bryant and Dream Hampton will be featured at Monday's event, which THR is hosting with A+E Networks and Lifetime.

It's a measure of how much the entertainment industry has changed that a docudrama series about a sex predator who targeted young, poor, black women could become one of the biggest TV events of the year.

Since its bow in January, Surviving R. Kelly, which gives voice to the alleged victims of the R&B artist — who denies all charges against him — has reached more than 26 million viewers in the U.S. and worldwide on A+E Networks' Lifetime channel. Roughly a month after the show aired, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and is being held in jail in the Chicago area.

Surviving R. Kelly executive producers Dream Hampton and Brie Miranda Bryant will headline The Hollywood Reporter's eighth annual MIPCOM Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch, which THR is hosting together with A+E Networks and Lifetime on Oct. 14. Both women wear their activist hearts on their sleeves, with credits that include the Hampton-produced criminal justice docuseries Finding Justice (for BET) and Bryant's Lifetime doc Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence, which follows the former journalist in her battle to confront sexual harassment in the workplace.

Marisa Guthrie, East Coast television editor at THR, will moderate the Power Lunch panel.

Adds Laurine Garaude of MIPCOM organizer Reed Midem: "This annual event has established itself as a valuable forum for influential women in the industry, and the current context makes the issues tackled in this series all the more topical."

