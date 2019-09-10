Former 'Survivor' Producer Released From Mexico Prison

Bruce Beresford-Redman was serving a 12-year sentence for his wife's 2010 murder in Mexico.

Former reality TV producer Bruce Beresford-Redman has been released from a Mexican prison after completing 80 percent of a 12-year sentence for the 2010 murder of his wife, Monica Burgos.

Burgos was killed in 2010 during a family vacation to Cancun, where the family, including the couple’s two young children, stayed at the luxury Moon Palace Resort. After Beresford-Redman reported her missing, police and hotel staff found her mutilated body stuffed inside a sewage cistern near the couple’s room.

Mexican police fingered Beresford-Redman for the crime, but when it came time to arrest him, he had already returned to the U.S. He was eventually extradited to Mexico and sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Beresford-Redman maintained his innocence throughout his incarceration and told his side of the story to The Hollywood Reporter in a jailhouse interview in 2014.

The unexpected release was first reported by Los Angeles TV station KTLA5, which found Beresford-Redman at his home in L.A.

"I really have no comment," he told a reporter, "I appreciate your interest. Thank you. There’s no comment."

A well-placed source confirmed that Beresford-Redman was released on June 20 after serving 80 percent of his sentence which, by Mexican law, enabled the early release. The producer also benefited from having volunteered and earned credits for good behavior.