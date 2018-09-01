Susan Brown, 'General Hospital' Star, Dies at 86

“It’s a very sad day in Port Charles,” the EP of the long-running soap, Frank Valentini, tweeted Saturday morning.

Susan Brown, best known for her role on General Hospital as Dr. Gail Adamson Baldwin, has died, executive producer of the daytime soap Frank Valentini confirmed. She was 86.

“It’s a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown (“Gail Baldwin”) passed away today,” Valentini tweeted Friday. “My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman.”

Kin Shriner — who played Dr. Baldwin’s stepson Scotty on General Hospital — also paid tribute to the actress on Twitter, calling Brown one of his “best friends.” “Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today,” he wrote. “R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs”

Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today she played Gail Baldwin @GeneralHospital my mother R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs . pic.twitter.com/TtM9Ohomq1 — Kin (@kinshriner) August 31, 2018

“She was so very special, on set and in friendship,” General Hospital alum Jackie Zeman, also tweeted. “I remember all the good times we shared on our lunch breaks and at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless.”

Kin I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss Susan too. She was so very special, on set and in friendship. I remember all the good times we shared on our @GeneralHospital #GH lunch breaks at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless. @kinshriner https://t.co/zJXT1hZHj5 — Jackie Zeman (@JackieZeman) August 31, 2018

The actress first joined the soap opera in 1977, where she later went on to earn a Daytime Emmy nod two years later. Though first exiting General Hospital, Brown made recurring appearances on the soap’s spinoff Port Charles. Brown then made her final appearance during a 2004 episode dedicated to honoring the passing of Anna Lee, who played Lila Quartermaine on the daytime soap.

Brown also appeared on As the World Turns and Santa Barbara. Her most recent primetime role was on a 2004 episode of Frasier.