Casting Director Susan Margarette-Havins Dies at 63

She was an expert in finding endorsement work for actors overseas.

Susan Margarette-Havins, a veteran casting director and pioneer in securing international celebrity endorsements, died May 13 of a respiratory illness at her Los Angeles home , her husband said. She was 63.

Margarette-Havins cast Richard Gere, Bruce Willis, George Clooney, Kim Basinger, Ben Stiller, Mickey Rourke, Macaulay Culkin, Pierce Brosnan, Jon Bon Jovi, Meg Ryan, Brad Pitt, Jessica Lange, Sam Shepard and others for the Asian and European markets.

She provided on-camera talent for film, television, stage and advertising and worked with such directors as Akira Kurosawa and Ralph Bakshi and TV producers including Donald Bellisario.

More recently, she served as a commercial and theatrical agent for Sovereign Talent Group and Victor Kruglov & Associates.

A former treasurer of the Commercial Casting Directors Association, Margarette-Havins began finding work for actors in 1978 before founding Margarette and Kennedy Casting with her mother, Freda Kennedy.

Survivors include her husband, actor Hal Havins; sisters Christine and Sylvia; and nieces Kiki and Nadia. A GoFundMe page has been established in her name to provide for final expenses.