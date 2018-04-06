Suspect Arrested After Stealing LAPD Cruiser, Attempting to Elude Police in Hollywood

The LAPD patrol SUV had a loaded shotgun inside, according to KTLA.

A suspect was arrested in the early-morning hours Friday after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser and leading officers on a high-speed chase in and around Hollywood.

News footage of the incident shows a large number of LAPD units chasing one of their own vehicles around 1 a.m. after the patrol SUV was taken by the suspect in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue, the heart of tourist activity.

The suspect was arrested after he hit a curb and crashed in the Woodland Hills area, according to KTLA.

News footage shows the suspect being taken into custody.

The LAPD patrol SUV had a loaded shotgun inside, according to KTLA.

Details around just how the suspect was able to steal the cruiser are unclear.

LAPD did not offer more information when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.