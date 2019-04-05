Suspect Charged in Fashion Institute of Technology Gun Scare

A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of terrorism, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a gun scare at the Fashion Institute of Technology led to a police search and school lockdown on Friday.

Noah Lee was charged with two counts of terrorism, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a firearm, New York Police Department sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Lee, who resides in New York City's Noho neighborhood, was taken into custody without incident.

Police received word around 5:30 pm ET of a man with a gun on the school's campus at 227 West 27th St. According to an FIT statement about the incident, "FIT students notified Public Safety officers of a video posted on social media depicting a fellow student in a stairwell with what appeared to be a gun." A "shelter-in-place" alert then went into effect. Video and images on social media showed a significant police presence in the area, with the NYPD warning of extra traffic.

A police search found the suspect at a nearby Barnes & Noble store, the Union Square location on 14th St., with a pellet gun. The NYPD tweeted about two hours after the initial report that there was no remaining threat.

FIT student Gianna Kingsland told CBS News that the suspect, who was in her class, asked to leave early. Once he had left, he posted a video that showed him seemingly holding a gun with the words "school shooter, thank god it's Friday." The suspect also posted an Instagram showing him holding what looked like a gun and wearing a gas mask.

FIT was under a shelter-in-place alert this evening due to reports of a suspicious person on campus. It was lifted after investigation by NYPD and FIT Public Safety officers. For information, visit https://t.co/THuS2akok4 — FIT (@FIT) April 5, 2019