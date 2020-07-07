Suspect Crashes Through Warner Bros. Lot Gate During Police Chase

The suspect crashed through Gate 7 off Olive Avenue and fled on foot in the area.

A suspect is on the loose after a police chase that started in Glendale ended when the suspect's car crashed through one of the gates at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Sgt. Randy Stewart, spokesman for Glendale police told The Hollywood Reporter.

The chase and subsequent crash occurred before 3 p.m. The suspect crashed through Gate 7 off Olive Avenue and fled on foot in the area, Stewart said.

A perimeter has been set up as police search for the suspect. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

As of 5 p.m., the suspect was still apparently not apprehended.