Beverly Hills Police Called on Suspicious Package at WME's L.A. Office Building

Everyone is safe.

A suspicious package was reported at the Los Angeles headquarters of WME, causing a partial evacuation on Wednesday, Beverly Hills police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is unclear how many people were evacuated, but police said the package turned out to be harmless and everyone is back inside.

The building is centrally located in Beverly Hills, near a hub of luxury stores on Rodeo Drive.

Awareness of such packages has been heightened as of late after a number of explosive devices were mailed around the country in previous weeks. In that scenario, a supporter of Donald Trump was seemingly targeting critics of the president, which included at least one Hollywood actor.