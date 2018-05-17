Suzanne Scott Named CEO of Fox News

Jack Abernethy will remain CEO of Fox Television Stations, and Jay Wallace will serve as president of Fox News.

Suzanne Scott has been promoted to serve as chief executive officer of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, it was announced Thursday morning. She had served as president of programming for both networks.

The announcement was made by Lachlan Murdoch, who on Wednesday was named chairman and CEO of what will become New Fox once Disney's acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox goes through. Scott will report to Murdoch and his father, Rupert Murdoch, who is slated to serve as co-chairman of the new company.

"Suzanne has been instrumental in the success of FOX News and she has now made history as its first female CEO," Lachlan Murdoch said in a prepared statement.

He continued: "Her vision and innovation have helped create some of the most popular and lucrative primetime programs on cable and as we embark on the era of the proposed New Fox, I am confident that Suzanne’s leadership will ensure the dominance of both FOX News & FBN for years to come.”

Scott, in a prepared statement, said, "I am incredibly honored and humbled to take on this new role and very thankful to Rupert and Lachlan for their leadership and confidence in me to run FOX News. I am beyond proud of our incredible team and the success we have built as a network."

Jack Abernethy, who has served as co-president of Fox News since August 2016, will remain CEO of FOX Television Stations, and will be based in Los Angeles. In a release, Lachlan Murdoch called him a "steadying force" at the company.

Jay Wallace has been upped to serve as president of Fox News. Wallace, a Fox News original like Scott, had served as president of news.

"As the stations group becomes a pivotal part of the planned New Fox, Jack will now lead this division from Los Angeles and continue as its CEO," Murdoch said of Abernethy. "He has been a steadying force at FOX News during the last 21 months, establishing extensive policies and procedures while streamlining management and installing respected industry executives in key roles, all of which achieved our goal of a creating more transparent work environment."