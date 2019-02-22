Suzy Amis Cameron Celebrates A Decade of Red Carpet Green Dress

The environmental advocate celebrated sustainable fashion and a capsule collection launch with her annual pre-Oscars bash

“I actually hate the idea of fashion,” says Suzy Amis Cameron as she readies to greet her guests at the tenth celebration of her sustainable style initiative Red Carpet Green Dress, held at the Albright Fashion Library showroom in Beverly Hills. “I really do — in the sense that there’s something made for a season, and you can only wear it for six months, and if you’re seen in it again, you’re a total dork," continues the environmental advocate, who is wearing a black dress from Los Angeles-based ethical fashion label Reformation, paired with a sequined cardigan that once belonged to her late aunt Betsy for the occasion. "That’s the mentality and the aspect of it that drives me totally nuts.”

It's what prompted the former model to found her campaign ten years ago, when she hit the red carpet with her husband, director James Cameron, for his award-winning film Avatar.

“The reason I wanted to do a sustainable dress for the Oscars is because the first thing they do is ask you what you’re wearing--and I didn’t want to just say some designer, I wanted to have a story behind it,” says Amis Cameron, who tapped Academy Award-winning costume designer Deb Scott of Titanic to design her first eco-friendly look for the 2010 Academy Awards. But what started as a one-off idea grew into a movement for Amis Cameron, who quickly became versed in the environmental and social challenges facing the industry, and the need for Red Carpet Green Dress.

Ten years on, Amis Cameron’s push for change is being heard loud and clear on the awards-show circuit. Through an annual design competition, RCGD has promoted the idea of sustainable fashion on the red carpet, collaborating with everyone from Vivienne Westwood to Reformation and Armani on designs worn by the likes of Emma Roberts, Naomie Harris and last year’s ambassador, Lakeith Stanfield, who was on hand for the festivities. Also present were Laura Harrier from Oscar-nominated film BlacKkKlansman and Dumplin’ actress Danielle Macdonald, who were chosen to wear sustainable looks from two yet-to-be announced designers in conjunction with RCGD at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday.

The celebration also marked the unveiling of AMUR X RCGD, a nine-piece capsule collection fashioned from sustainably-sourced materials in partnership with New York-based eco-centric women's fashion brand AMUR, which stands for "a mindful use of resources." (AMUR was launched in 2017 by Sofia Shannon and pieces have been worn by Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Palermo, among others). Twenty five percent of proceeds from the sales on amur.com will go towards MUSE School in Calabasas, a sustainable non-profit educational organization co-founded by Amis Cameron in 2005.

What does the next decade hold for the initiative? “I still have this goal to create a line of clothes that you can wear every day that’s at a great price point, says Amis Cameron. "Clothes that you can wear when you’re 18 or 81 years old.”