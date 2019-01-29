Oscar Nominee 'Border' Wins Best Film, Best Actress at Sweden's Guldbagge Honors

Ali Abbasi's drama, about two trolls who find love in modern-day Sweden, is an Oscar nominee for best hair and makeup.

Ali Abbasi's genre-bending fantasy tale Border, about gender-fluid trolls living in modern-day Sweden, was the big winner Monday night at the Guldbagge Awards, Sweden's leading film honors, picking up five trophies, including for best film.

Based on a short story by John Ajvide Lindqvist (author of the cult vampire fable Let The Right One In), Border draws inspiration from Scandinavian folklore for its tale of two misfits who embrace their otherness.

Eva Melander, almost unrecognizable without the prosthetics and the extra 40 lbs she gained for the lead role in Border, picked up the best actress honor while Finnish co-star Eero Milonoff won best supporting actor. Border also scooped several technical awards, including for a best hair and makeup nod for Goran Lundstrom, Pamela Goldammer and Erica Spetzig. Lundstrom and Goldammer are up for an Oscar this year in the same category.

Reconstructing Utoya, the story of the 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway, told by four survivors, won the best director award for Carl Javer, as well as the best documentary prize.

Another big winner was Dominik Locher's Goliath, a family drama about a young dad-to-be who tries to make up for feelings of inadequacy by bulking up with bodybuilding and steroids, which won the best actor Guldbagge for star Joakim Sallquist, best screenplay for Peter Gronlund, best editing (Dino Jonsater) and best original score (Johan Testad).

Another Oscar contender, Hirokazu Kore-eda's Japanese drama Shoplifters, won the best foreign film Guldbagge, beating out Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War.

Cold War and Shoplifters go head-to-head at the Oscars next month, where they are both nominees in the best foreign-language film category, alongside frontrunner Roma from Alfonso Cuaron.

Here are the winners of the 2019 Guldbagge Awards:



Best Film

Border, produced by Nina Bisgaard, Piodor Gustafsson and Petra Jonsson

Best Director

Carl Javer for Reconstructing Utoya

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Eva Melander in Border

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Joakim Sallquist in Goliath

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Lena Nilsson in Videoman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Eero Milonoff in Border

Best Screenplay

Peter Gronlund for Goliath

Best Cinematography

Kristoffer Jonsson for Garden Lane

Best Editing

Dino Jonsater for Goliath

Best Costume

Ingrid Sjogren for The Cake General

Best Sound/Sound Design

Christian Holm for Border

Best Makeup

Goran Lundstrom, Pamela Goldammer and Erica Spetzig for Border

Best Original Score

Johan Testad for Goliath

Best Set Design

Ulrika von Vegesack for A Moon of My Own

Best Visual Effects

Peter Hjorth, Mikael Windelinoch Christian Sjostedt for Border

Best Short Film

The Martyr by Ahmed Abdullahi

Best Documentary Film

Reconstructing Utoya by Carl Javer

Best Foreign Film

Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-eda



