Swiss-Based NAGRA Unveils In-Theater Alternative Content Service myCinema

Those involved in the initiative include Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Film Festival.

Swiss digital content company NAGRA is launching myCinema, a service that will allow theaters to stream movies and live events of their choosing.

NAGRA executives are in the process of meeting with Hollywood studios and other film companies in hopes of licensing content, as well as pitching dozens of exhibitors across the U.S. The service, which officially launches this summer, could be especially beneficial to smaller theater chains and independent cinemas.

MyCinema's broadband offering would potentially compete with Fathom and Screenvision, the market leaders when it comes to alternative in-theater content.

“By connecting movie theater screens, myCinema brings the agility of the Internet age to cinemas. This means that an unprecedented choice of content can reach any screen at any time at a very competitive distribution cost," said André Kudelski, chairman-CEO of the Kudelski Group, parent company of NAGRA.

Adds Kudelski board member and president of the Cannes Film Festival Pierre Lescure, “This may be the big opportunity for cinemas, and the response to the rise of digital platforms for home entertainment.”

MyCinema says its internet platform is more affordable than digital print delivery.

"This is a dramatic shift in the content distribution model, allowing theaters to screen a wide variety of content, including national interest or niche, recent or vintage and recorded or live,” Kudelski added.

Other members of the myCinema team include film industry veteran Tim Warner Jr., a vice president at NAGRA who is heading up exhibitor and entertainment industry relations.

Further details are expected to be announced at CinemaCon later this month.