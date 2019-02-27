SXSW Adds 2019 Keynotes With Filmmaker PJ Raval, Spotify Content Chief Dawn Ostroff

Other speakers added to the lineup include journalist Katie Couric, model Ashley Graham, actress Jodie Foster and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim.

SXSW has added two more keynotes to its 2019 lineup.

Event organizers announced Wednesday that filmmaker PJ Raval and Spotify chief content officer Dawn Ostroff will speak onstage at the annual film, interactive and music festival.

Raval is the filmmaker behind 2018's Call Her Ganda, an investigation about Jennifer Laude, a trans woman in the Philippines who was murdered by a U.S. Marine. He will speak as part of the SXSW film festival.

Ostroff will be joined onstage by Gimlet Media president Matthew Lieber and Anchor CEO Michael Mignano. Spotify acquired both companies in early February as part of its push into the podcasting space. It will be their first collective interview since the acquisition.

Other speakers added to the lineup include journalist Katie Couric, model Ashley Graham, actress Jodie Foster and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim. Hollywood Reporter television writer Bryn Elise Sandberg also will moderate a conversation with Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley.

Previously announced keynote speakers include former Rep. John Boehner, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, filmmaker Marti Noxon and actress Olivia Wilde, whose directorial debut Booksmart will premiere at SXSW.

SXSW takes places in Austin from March 8-17.