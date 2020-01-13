SXSW Adds Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and Jack Dorsey to 2020 Lineup

Other newly unveiled keynote and featured speakers include Laurene Powell Jobs, Bob Chapek and Diplo.

SXSW is adding some big names to its 2020 lineup.

Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and Jack Dorsey are among the new speakers revealed for the Austin, Texas festival. Others speakers announced include Emerson Collective's Laurene Powell Jobs, musician Diplo, former UN diplomat Gabo Arora, Disney Park's Bob Chapek, Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, writer and researcher Dr. Brené Brown, Amazon's Dr. Werner Vogels and Reddit's Jen Wong.

Twitter co-founder Dorsey will be in conversation with Axios business editor Dan Primack, while New York Times bestselling author Brown will be in conversation with Queer Eye star Van Ness. Previously announced keynote speakers include Chip and Joanna Gaines, Erin Lee Carr, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Kim Gordon, Roger Waters, Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold.

Additional newly announced panels include one with creatives behind Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's new Hulu drama series Little Fires Everywhere. Showrunner and executive producer Liz Tigelaar will join directors Lynn Shelton, Nzingha Stewart and Michael Weaver, along with executive producers Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine and Pilar Savone of Simpson Street. The cast of The CW's Supernatural will also be on hand for a panel centered on the longrunning series.

"From amplifying social change to remake our lives and communities better to imagining new ways to leverage technology in storytelling, we're truly excited about the programming that we've announced today," said Hugh Forrest, SXSW's chief programming officer. "The creative and bold innovative talent speaking at SXSW this year continues to provide a compelling destination for people across industries to gather and engage with strong vision for our future."

The festival, which brings together thought leaders in the technology, film and music industries, will take place from March 13-22 this year. SXSW's film lineup as yet to be announced.