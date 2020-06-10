SXSW Grand Jury Winner 'Shithouse' Lands at IFC Films

Cooper Raiff's debut feature about a college freshman unable to entirely leave home won the narrative feature competition at the virtual SXSW Festival.

IFC Films has nabbed the North American rights to Shithouse, the coming-of-age college romancer from Cooper Raiff.

Raiff wrote, directed and stars in his feature debut that IFC Films will release in fall 2020. Shithouse won the Grand Jury Prize for best narrative feature at the virtual SXSW Film Festival, where the film had a digital world premiere after the physical SXSW festival was cancelled.

Raiff plays Alex, a lonely, friendless college freshman who considers transferring to a college closer to his only friends, his mother and sister, when he attends a party at Shithouse, his campus party house, and has a relationship with his resident advisor, Maggie, played by Dylan Gelula.

"Independent film has an extraordinary new voice in Cooper Raiff, and we were completely won over by this honest and endearing debut. We look forward to releasing what will be the first film of a long and promising career for him," Arianna Bocco, executive vp of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, said in a statement.

Shithouse also stars Amy Landecker and Logan Miller. Raiff, Divi Crockett and Will Youmans share the producer credits.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ Bocco and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmaker.