Syfy, Sky Team on SXSW-Bound Scripted VR Project 'Eleven Eleven'

The science fiction "experience" will have its world premiere in Austin later this month.

Syfy’s upcoming science fiction "experience" Eleven Eleven is set to be made available on Sky VR, the virtual reality platform of the pan-European satellite giant, NBCUniversal said Tuesday.

An original science fiction story designed for virtual reality and augmented reality, Eleven Eleven has also been selected by the 2019 SXSW Film Festival and will receive its world premiere as part of the festival’s Virtual Cinema stream later this month.

Produced in association with Oscar-winning VFX studio Digital Domain, Eleven Eleven will launch with three custom experiences designed for tethered VR headsets, mobile VR headsets and AR devices.

“With Eleven Eleven, we are pioneering an innovative scripted format for science fiction content that blends the best of theatre, gaming and cinema to create unique VR and AR experiences,” said Steve Patscheck, executive vp global programming at NBCUniversal International Networks. “By creating an original piece of IP, Syfy was able to design specifically for VR and AR, all the while exploring how immersive technologies could heighten the thrill of storytelling.”

Showing growing collaboration between the Comcast-owned companies, Sky VR will distribute Eleven Eleven in Sky territories.

"We’re delighted to be partnering with Syfy and NBCUniversal International Networks on Eleven Eleven," said Neil Graham, executive producer for Sky VR Studios. “It is a truly innovative VR experience and a brilliant step forward in our growing range of VR content.”

The production incorporates the unique feature of a spatial score, which attaches individual soundtracks to each character that change dynamically, based on the user’s position.

The original music, from Bleeding Fingers – an award-winning custom score production company co-founded by Hans Zimmer – was composed and integrated so that each character’s distinctive score interlinks seamlessly with the others as the user navigates between stories.

Eleven Eleven is written by multiple AWGIE award-winning writer Lucas Taylor, with voice and motion-capture directed by Keith Arem, talent director for the Call of Duty video games.

You can see the trailer for the project below.