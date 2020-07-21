Syfy's 'Van Helsing' Restarts Production After COVID-19 Shutdown

"We understand the herculean responsibility to be the first out of the gate," exec producer Chad Oakes said as cameras roll again in Vancouver on the fifth and final season.

SYFY’s Van Helsing is back in production on its fifth and final season in Vancouver.

Nomadic Pictures and Dynamic Television announced work on the final 10 episodes for the action horror series had resumed after grinding to a halt on March 15 amid the coronavirus spread. Production on the final run for Van Helsing also marks the first U.S. network series to restart location shooting in Canada, a Hollywood production hub.

"We understand the herculean responsibility to be the first out of the gate and will proceed with every cast and crew members safety as our first priority," Chad Oakes, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures said in a statement.

The first three episodes of the final season were shot on-location in Bratislava, Slovakia in January and February, before production was halted in March.

Van Helsing is now in its fourth week of production, with the remaining episodes to also be shot in Kamloops, British Columbia. Syfy added it still expects the final 13 episodes of the epic tale to premiere this fall.

Last week, Shawn Williamson, president of Brightlight Pictures and producer of ABC's The Good Doctor, told The Hollywood Reporter he had a full crew in Vancouver prepping the American medical drama for a restart in production in a few weeks, with a 60-page safety plan in hand.

As Van Helsing turns its cameras back on post-pandemic, the U.S. drama has cast three Canadian actors for the final season shoot: Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), to play Count Dalibor, Ali Liebert as Nina and Steve Bacic to play a wild vampire.

The three actors join series stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Tricia Helfer, Aleks Paunovic, Keeya King and Nicole Munoz (Defiance).

Dynamic Television handles the worldwide distribution for the series, excluding first run U.S. television and Canada. The series airs on SYFY in the U.S., on SuperEcran in Canada and globally on Netflix.