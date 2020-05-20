Sylvester Stallone to Host 'Rocky' Screening Live Stream

CAA's new weekly 'Screening Room With the Stars' series will benefit organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by the pandemic.

Sylvester Stallone is set to host a live-stream showing of his classic Rocky as part of the new weekly "Screening Room With the Stars" series.

Presented by Creative Artists Agency, the Rocky kickoff will occur Thursday via Facebook. The series will benefit organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic (including World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose and America's Food Fund) by allowing viewers to donate during the screenings, according to CAA.

A new film, hosted by stars from the project, will premiere on the movie's studio official Facebook page every Thursday at 4 p.m. PT. Meaning Rocky will be screened on the MGM Studios' page. Fans will have the opportunity to submit questions to Stallone about the film through Facebook during the screening.

The second film is My Big Fat Greek Wedding, hosted by screenwriter Nia Vardalos, who also stars as Toula in the film.

"We are grateful to the big-hearted clients and studios who have made these special experiences happen on Facebook," Richard Lovett, president of CAA, said in a statement. "We hope audiences have a great time revisiting these classic movies in the company of the stars."