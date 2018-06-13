Sylvester Stallone Sexual Assault Case Being Reviewed By L.A. District Attorney

The Santa Monica Police Department filed the case on Wednesday, according to a DA spokesperson.

A sex crime case involving Sylvester Stallone is under review by the L.A. District Attorney's office, spokesman Greg Riesling confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Santa Monica Police Department filed the case on Wednesday, according to Riesling.

In December Stallone was accused of sexual assault in a police report filed to the Santa Monica Police Department. The alleged incident occurred in the 1990s, which makes the case technically outside the statute of limitations in California. Stallone disputed the claims as false via his lawyer in December.

Last November, The Daily Mail additionally reported that Stallone was accused of sexual assault of a minor in Las Vegas in the late 1980s. According to the report, a police report was filed but charges were never brought forth. Las Vegas police could not verify that a report had ever been filed, given the time that had passed since the alleged event.

Stallone has also denied that veracity of the claims from the late 1980s.

THR has reached out to Stallone's representatives for comment.

Ryan Parker contributed to this report.