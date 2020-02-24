Berlin: Sylvester Stallone's 'Little America' Sells Wide

AGC International sells most of the world for the sci-fi actioner, with big deals including Leonine in Germany and Metropolitan in France.

Seems like Sly's still got it.

International buyers at Berlin's European Film Market went wild for Little America, the upcoming sci-fi action thriller starring Sylvester Stallone, with AGC International closing most of the world in a raft of presales.

AGC’s president of worldwide distribution Michael Rothstein confirmed major deals across most of Europe, as well as China, South Korea and Latin America. Top buyers include Metropolitan for France, Leonine for Germany and Switzerland, Wild Bunch for Italy and Sun Distribution for Spain, Portugal and pan-Latin America.

Little America is set in a dystopian future where America is a bankrupt wasteland. Stallone plays a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter in Little America, a walled-off ghetto within Hong Kong where expat Americans have fled. Rowan Athale will direct.

Stallone is hot off Rambo V: Last Blood, his return to his iconic 1980s action franchise, which has grossed close to $100 million worldwide.

AGC said it is in negotiations for the few remaining unsold territories and expects to close most of the rest of the world in the coming days.