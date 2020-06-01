Syrinthia Studer to Oversee Family Features for Nickelodeon, Awesomeness Films

The role encompasses development, production, acquisitions and co-financing.

Syrinthia Studer has been named evp of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, overseeing all live-action feature-length content for the To All the Boys I've Loved Before studio and Nickelodeon’s studio.

In the role, which encompasses development, production, acquisitions and co-financing, Studer will reporter to Shelley Zimmerman, evp of live-action studio at Awesomeness and Nickelodeon.

Said Zimmerman, “Syrinthia’s extensive experience and understanding of today’s content landscape will make her an invaluable asset to Awesomeness’s and Nickelodeon’s expanding live-action studio businesses. We’re thrilled to have her join the team and lead the charge in creating an exciting new slate of projects and partnerships that will reflect the passions, curiosities and diverse profile of our audiences.”

Said Studer, “Awesomeness and Nickelodeon have created such impactful movies for screens worldwide that reflect the different realities that young people live and play in. I’m excited to join the team and expand the studio’s successes and find compelling stories from new voices.”

Studer joins the company from fellow Viacom-owned Paramount Pictures, where she most recently served as evp of worldwide acquisitions. Among her notable acquisitions are the breakout comedy Book Club, which grossed $100M in the worldwide box office.