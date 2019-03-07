T-Pain to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards

"The blessings keep rolling in. I am grateful and honored to host this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards," the rapper said in a press release.

iHeartMedia on Thursday announced that T-Pain is set to host the upcoming 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The two-hour show will air live on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed PT) on Fox from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

"The blessings keep rolling in. I am grateful and honored to host this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards," the Florida native, who recently released his 1UP album, said in a statement. "The past two weeks have been incredible and the run continues. Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. A special thanks to the iHeart team and Fox for having me."

Look for performances throughout the night from Alicia Keys, who will also be honored with the Innovator Award; Ariana Grande; Garth Brooks; Halsey; John Legend; Kacey Musgraves; and more. Taylor Swift is also expected to make a guest appearance onstage. Voting for the show closes Thursday.

Tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are still available to fans.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.