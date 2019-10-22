Taika Waititi to Executive Produce Sci-Fi Thriller 'Night Raiders'

Danis Goulet's female-driven dystopian drama stars Amanda Plummer, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Alex Tarrant.

Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi is executive producing Night Raiders, Danis Goulet's female-driven dystopian drama now shooting in and around Toronto.

The Thor 4 director, a native New Zealander, is backing the Canada-New Zealand co-production that stars Amanda Plummer, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Alex Tarrant, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart and Shaun Sipos. The indigenous sci-fi thriller portrays a military occupation that controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America.

In the film, children are property of the state and a desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a state children’s academy to get her daughter back. Goulet's feature directorial debut is being produced by Tara Woodbury, Paul Barkin, Ainsley Gardiner, Georgina Condor and Chelsea Winstanley.

Waititi's Nazi-based satire Jojo Rabbit, an awards season contender, stars the director as Adolf Hitler, Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Alfie Allen, Stephen Merchant and Archie Yates. He is executive producing Night Raiders alongside Lisa Meeches and Kyle Irving for Eagle Vision.

Night Raiders will be distributed in Canada by Elevation Pictures. XYZ Films is handling U.S. sales.