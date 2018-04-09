Taika Waititi Says New Zealand Is "Racist As F—"

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' director also described his home country as "the best place on the planet."

Taika Waititi says his home country of New Zealand is the "best place on the planet" but also “racist as f---”.

In a candid interview with Dazed and Confused magazine, the director of Thor: Ragnarok and Kiwi classics Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, spoke at length about growing up in New Zealand and the racism he faced as someone of mixed Maori and white heritage. "It’s racist as f---. I mean, I think New Zealand is the best place on the planet, but it’s a racist place."

"People just flat-out refuse to pronounce Maori names properly," he added.

Waititi also spoke about the endemic racial profiling in New Zealand particularly of Maori or Polynesian people. "There’s still profiling when it comes to Polynesians. It’s not even a color thing – like, ‘Oh, there’s a black person.’ It’s, ‘If you’re Poly then you’re getting profiled.’”

He also said that his experience of growing up poor soured parts of his childhood. “I really cherish the memories of how I grew up, [but] it was actually pretty shit, growing up poor in the country,” said Waititi.

Last year, Waititi made a PSA web video against racism for New Zealand's Human Rights Commission. The satirical video (see below) mocked charity appeals and implored people to give their time to racism, as it “needs your help to survive.”