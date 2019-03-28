Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar Join Fox's Action Comedy 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy earlier teamed for the sci-fi action-comedy set up at 20th Century Fox.

Taika Waititi and Brockmire star Utkarsh Ambudkar are joining Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for Free Guy, a sci-fi action-comedy set up at 20th Century Fox and 21 Laps Entertainment.

Levy is directing from the script by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. The ensemble cast also includes Jodie Comer, Joe Kerry and Lil Rel.

Free Guy centers on a background character who realizes he’s living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.

The studio picked up the project as a spec script in 2016. Reynolds is producing through Maximum Effort and Levy through his 21 Laps Entertainment, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter producing through Berlanti Productions.

Adam Kolbrenner is also producing. George Dewy of Maximum Effort and Dan Levine of 21 Laps serve as executive producers, while Mike Ireland is overseeing for 20th Century Fox.