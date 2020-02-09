Oscars: Taika Waititi Dedicates Best Adapted Screenplay Win to Indigenous Kids, "the Original Storytellers"

He was up against Steven Zaillian ('The Irishman'), Todd Phillips and Scott Silver ('Joker'), Greta Gerwig ('Little Women') and Anthony McCarten ('The Two Popes') for the honor.

Taika Waititi took home the award for best adapted screenplay for penning Jojo Rabbit at the 92nd Oscars on Sunday night.

The film is based on Christina Leuenens' 2004 book Caging Skies.

He was up against Steven Zaillian (The Irishman), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker), Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes) for the honor.

After noting that the trophy was light, Waititi thanked his mother. "Thank you for being my mother and for many other reasons," he said. "For giving me the book that I adapted. This film wouldn't have existed without you doing that."

He then thanked Leunens and the producers Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley because "they were there right from the beginning."

Waititi added that there were other people that he wanted to thank, "but I won't because I don't remember."

"This is really great. I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids that live in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well," he concluded.

The 2020 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and was televised on ABC. The ceremony was hostless for the second year in a row.