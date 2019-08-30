Kanye West's Hair Colorist and Ezra Miller's Makeup Artist to Lead Creative Workshops in NYC and L.A.

Daniel Moon and Mimi Choi are two of the Hollywood beauty artists teaching workshops at The Other Art Fair through Bombay Sapphire's #FindYourCanvas campaign.

Fans of Kristen Stewart's streaked red hair or Ezra Miller's seven eyes at the 2019 Met Gala can soon take classes from the artists that created those vibrant looks. Hair colorist Daniel Moon and makeup artist Mimi Choi will lead workshops at The Other Art Fair, taking place in Santa Monica (Sept. 5-8) and Brooklyn (Nov. 7-10), in partnership with Bombay Sapphire’s upcoming #FindYourCanvas campaign.

Also leading interactive creative workshops are Giants show creator James Bland, tour photographer Ravie B. Varona (whose clients include Beyonce, Jay-Z and Cardi B), art director Jessica Walsh, graphic designer Ramzy Masri and DJ Amrit.

Moon — who has colored hair for Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Madonna, Zoe Kravitz and Katy Perry — founded the Hair Los Angeles salon as well as his glittery product line Major Moonshine. When he worked with West for some neon locks, Moon had a "very positive and very cherished" experience. "It becomes like, 'Okay what kind of extreme idea can I have to share with the next person that wants to do something very next level?'" Moon tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Collaborating with the stars does require a certain degree of spontaneity: "It never fails to surprise me; it's last minute, we need a wig, it's 10 p.m., we need it by 7:30 in the morning. Like, 'Okay, we're staying up.'"

His work with Stewart for the Met Gala arose when her hairstylist Adir Abergel called him to collaborate. "I didn't see that coming from any direction because actresses are very thought out, they're consistently working, so they're not normally creating a persona like that," Moon says. "I was very inspired already by his reference. We are on the same page, we speak the same language." He describes the look as very "animated" because it was connected to David Bowie.

He'll soon be sharing his passion with The Other Art Fair attendees who can visit stations to apply hair color on some medium- to long-length blonde wigs to connect with the hair. Moon describes an almost spiritual process that's about learning "to reignite that creativity inside of you" using pure pigment hair colors that are direct dyes. "They’re color creams already and then we will have the Bombay Blue Major Moonshine there for people to be able to put on each other and themselves," he says.

"I want people to choose their own colors and what color speaks to them right away. That's how I go about my process when I meet somebody. I kind of feel like, 'Okay, this is what I'm getting from you,'" Moon says. "What colors are speaking to you? And then we'll have them choose those colors and we'll mix those colors. Then we'll get them starting to listen to their intuition as they go on and just take it from there."

The colorist believes people can rock a lot of colors, but "there are certain colors that people feel more powerful with," adding, "Wearing a color for the first time can be very shocking because of the amount of attention that you get. ... Wearing a color on your head and it being a part of your identity."

He expects color and glitter to continue to make waves on the red carpet and more artistic spaces (no need to look further than Halsey's rainbow roots at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday). "Glitter is an evolution of regular color, because it has light involved in it so it's like color 2.0," Moon explains.

Choi will be demonstrating her trippy cosmetic techniques at The Other Art Fair. Makeup, face paint, brushes and makeup remover will be provided, or attendees can bring their own products from eyeshadow to foundation, to test out illusion looks on their own faces, legs or arms. The former preschool teacher will create faux holes in the face, cracks and multiple eyes to show people how to use basic highlighting and contouring to "transform the face into whatever they want." The makeup artist says, "I really like the idea of embracing creativity and helping everyone in this world unleash their creative side."

Choi uses water-based face paints, matte eyeshadows, velour lashes and black liquid eyeliners to deepen shadows, from companies including Make Up For Ever, MAC Cosmetics, Aquacolors from Kryolan and Mehron, with which she collaborated on a custom illusion palette ($59.95).

When planning Miller's Met Gala makeup, the actor gave her a "casual call" to talk about how he loves her work with eyes, but they didn't have a set design going in. They were supposed to have a trial the day before the Gala, but it didn't happen due to busy schedules.

"So the look came actually spontaneously at 4 in the morning and we were just chatting, and I was just figuring out the pattern as we went. That's one of the things that I love about Ezra is he loves being spontaneous," Choi tells THR. "We had so much fun during the process, because he was so into it. He didn't even look at his phone once during the four hours he was sitting in my chair, because he was so mesmerized by the process."

It had to last 24 hours, so she set his face with Green Marble's "heavy duty" setting spray.

She's hoping to work with Miller again in the future, calling the actor a "very open-minded person" who gives a lot of creative freedom.

The Vancouver-based artist frequently gains inspiration from her dreams, explaining that she has sleep paralysis, a condition where her mind is awake but she's "trapped inside my sleeping body." During that time, Choi hallucinates, "and I see a lot of strange and terrifying images. I learn that when I paint these images out ... I don't dream about them anymore, so makeup in a way heals me."

The public can also participate in Bombay Sapphire’s “Painted by Everyone” robotic art installation that will be on display at the Art Fair on Sept. 5. From Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, thousands of fans can go online and select a color to draw a stroke on a canvas displayed at ROW DTLA. Two VTPro robotic arms then paint on the canvas, which users can watch through a live feed.

Tickets to The Other Art Fair, presented by Saatchi Art, range from $13 to $60. Choi will teach at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5 and Moon at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Barker Hangar. The 21-and-over workshops cost $5 each and include cocktails by mixologist Eddy Johnson.