'The Tale' Director Jennifer Fox to Helm 'The Other Dr. Gilmer' for Concordia Studio

The movie will be an adaptation of an upcoming book of the same name to be published by Penguin Random House.

Jennifer Fox, the director behind Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated HBO movie The Tale, will direct the adaptation of The Other Dr. Gilmer.

Concordia Studio has acquired the rights to the upcoming novel from Dr. Benjamin Gilmer that will be published via Penguin Random House, and will produce with Social Construct Films and Maven Screen Media.

The Other Dr. Gilmer is the story of a beloved small-town physician, Dr. Vince Gilmer, who murders his father for mysterious reasons. Dr. Vince Gilmer’s successor, coincidentally named Dr. Benjamin Gilmer, becomes obsessed with understanding what drove Vince to snap. A true-crime investigation coupled with a medical mystery, and a social justice crusade, ultimately changes the course of both their lives.

Jonathan King will produce for Concordia, along with Zak Kilberg for Social Construct, and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler for Maven Screen Media.

Jenny Halper, who brought the project to Maven, will executive produce along with Iz Web, Dr. Benjamin Gilmer, and Fox.

“Jennifer Fox is a bold, genre-defying filmmaker, and her work always starts from a place of deep compassion for her characters,” commented King. “With Maven and Social Construct, we have gifted creative partners, and we are excited to help bring the story of the Gilmers to the screen.”

“I am always looking for a great story that combines high drama and compelling characters, while illuminating the human plight,” commented Fox. “I was immediately drawn to Benjamin’s wholehearted determination to save Vince, a complete stranger, and to their story, which exposes the flaws in our justice system particularly for those without money and resources.This film will take us on a harrowing journey that questions the boundaries of the self, the fallibility of the human brain, and the compassion we should have for each other.”

Fox's credits include documentaries Beirut: The Last Home Movie and Flying: Confessions of a Free Woman. She is repped by WME, Management 360 and Cowan DeBaets.