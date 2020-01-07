'The Tale', 'The Rider' Producers Team for New Production Banner

The Population will premiere its first title, Heidi Ewing’s 'I Carry You With Me', at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Producers Mynette Louie, Mollye Asher and Derek Nguyen — whose collective credits include Jennifer Fox's The Tale, Chloe Zhoa's The Rider and Karyn Kusama’s The Invitation — are teaming for a new production banner, The Population.

The newly formed venture will premiere their first title Heidi Ewing’s I Carry You With Me at this year's Sundance Film Festival, and is in post-production on Josef Kubota Wladyka’s Catch the Fair One.

“Our hope with The Population is to help build a more equitable film and television industry,” Louie said. “While so many companies seem to regard ‘diversity’ as the latest trend to capitalize on, Mollye, Derek, and I have been telling these kinds of stories for our entire careers."

The Population will focus on film and television projects and creatives from underrepresented communities, including titles by or about women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ and other underrepresented groups. Producer Mary Jane Skalski will serve as senior advisor to The Population.

Louie adds, "As members of underrepresented groups, and coming from working class families as well, we’ve noticed how fortune favors the privileged in our industry. So we decided to gather the collective experience and connections we’ve built to keep enabling stories by or about people from marginalized groups. Our goal is to change the status quo of who gets to make movies, and who gets to ultimately influence society and culture.”