'The Tale' Trailer: HBO's Laura Dern Drama Delves Into Sexual Abuse

The timely story centers on a woman forced to reconsider the nature of first sexual relationship and come to terms with her own molestation in Jennifer Fox’s autobiographical film.

After The Tale became a Sundance hit, HBO Films acquired the worldwide rights to the thought-provoking thriller for $7 million. On Monday, HBO released the official trailer for the film.

Laura Dern plays Jennifer, a documentary filmmaker who is prompted to investigate her past after her mother discovers a decades-old short story she wrote at age 13. The quasi-autobiographical story details how her horseback riding instructor (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and running coach (Jason Ritter) allegedly conspired to deflower her.

Despite her mother’s anger, Jennifer remembers the relationship to be a thing of beauty and an elaborate secret shared between the pair.

Upon re-examining the relationship through an adult lenses, she discovers the free love-'70s era love affair to be more about sexual abuse.

The 15-second teaser quickly flashes between present-day Jennifer, rummaging through photographs, then as a young girl.

After its debut at Sundance earlier this year, The Tale was hailed as one of the most affecting features to come out of the fest, with The Hollywood Reporter's Leslie Felperin writing that the film is "thought-provoking and thoroughly compelling."

The film will be released May 26.