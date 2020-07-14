TalentX Launches New Gaming House for Social Media Creators (Exclusive)

SwayGaming will feature top influencers and streaming personalities sharpening their skills toward competitive play.

Management and media company TalentX Gaming has launched a new house for social media stars and creators to hone their gaming skills toward competition at the highest level.

Dubbed SwayGaming, the gaming collective of influencers will be in the vein of Sway L.A. — which is home to many stars from the short-form platform TikTok — and include both current and former members such as Quinton Griggs, Griffin Johnson and Kio Cyr, who are all active on social media with millions of TikTok followers between them. TikTok star Vinnie Hacker will also frequent the gaming house.

Each resident member will have access to gaming stations and be encouraged to collaborate, strategize and hang out with one another as part of the collective.

TalentX Gaming, a joint venture between its parent company, digital-first management firm TalentX Entertainment, and esports organization ReKTGlobal, was established to provide services for gaming, esports athletes, streamers and YouTube creators. It was launched in May with former Call of Duty content creator and SoaR Gaming exec Jason Wilhelm as CEO.

"One of the goals in founding TalentX Entertainment was to find a way to bridge the gap between TikTok, gaming, and esports,” said Wilhelm in a statement. "This was one of the reasons we launched TXG with ReKTGlobal, and the creation of SwayGaming is only the start of what promises to be an exciting new journey into bringing together the power of platforms like TikTok and the dynamic world of gaming."

Since the launch of TalentX Gaming, former Abrams Artists Agency talent agent Amber Howard joined as head of talent, bringing a vast roster including Latina gamer and Twitch streamer Natalie "ZombiUnicorn" Casanova and Japanese streamer Mari "AtomicMari" Takahashi.

With the introduction of SwayGaming, TalentX is expanding their interest and presence in the gaming space and building upon its mission of being a company servicing "the modern digital era."