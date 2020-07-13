Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaving 'The Real' After 6 Seasons

The actress, who has been with the talk show since it debuted in 2013, confirmed her departure in a social media post on Monday.

Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving The Real after six seasons hosting the talk show.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better," she wrote. "I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real."

She added: "To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

Her announcement comes the same day that her close friend Naya Rivera was confirmed dead after her body was found at Lake Piru, California.

Mowry-Housley added in her caption to her post, "I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first."

The Sister Sister star's exit from The Real comes after co-host Amanda Seales left the syndicated show last month. The actress and comedian announced her departure on June 3, only six months after joining as a panelist. Original co-host Tamar Braxton left the show dramatically in 2016.

Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love remain as The Real's co-hosts.