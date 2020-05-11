Tamron Hall to Host Anti-Domestic Violence Benefit With Connie Britton, Gabrielle Union and More

The virtual event, titled 'Night of Solidarity,' has been organized by former 'Glamour' editor in chief Cindi Leive and is set to take place on Wednesday.

It was announced on Monday that former Glamour editor in chief Cindi Leive has organized a virtual anti-domestic violence benefit with a star-studded list of participants.

The event, titled Night of Solidarity, will be hosted by Tamron Hall and will feature special appearances by Ashley Nicole Black, Shan Boodram, Connie Britton, Mahogany L. Browne, Ilana Glazer, Padma Lakshmi, Ada Limon, MILCK, Chanel Miller, Julianne Moore, Chanel Miller, Amanda Nguyen, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Keke Palmer, Geena Rocero, Peter Sarsgaard, Taylor Schilling, Rachel Louise Snyder, Gloria Steinem, Amber Tamblyn, Zozi Tunzi and Gabrielle Union.

Additionally, there will be performances by MILCK, Gloria Gaynor, Beulahbelle and Angelique Kidjo.

Night of Solidarity supports survivors of relationship violence, provide guidance to people who are currently in abusive situations and raise funds for prevention organizations through the Together for Her campaign. Rates of partner violence have increased across the globe, a devastating consequence of quarantining amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The show will broadcast on Refinery29's YouTube channel on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.